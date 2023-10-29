StockNews.com Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

VRSN opened at $192.63 on Thursday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $175.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average of $213.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.98% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,954 shares of company stock worth $2,495,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

