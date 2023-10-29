StockNews.com Upgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Strong-Buy

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

USFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

