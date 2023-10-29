T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

