T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.89.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.03.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

