Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.