Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $6,645,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $887,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $37.89 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

