The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Price Target to $10.20

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.40 to $10.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

