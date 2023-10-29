The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in York Water by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 49.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Down 1.0 %

York Water stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. York Water had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts predict that York Water will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on YORW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

Recommended Stories

