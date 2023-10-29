TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) versus Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Critical Review

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($24.29) -0.01 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$41.31 million ($0.84) -1.33

Profitability

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -557.21% -239.19% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.23% -58.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TransCode Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransCode Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,579.85%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 491.52%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats TransCode Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

