TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $73.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $441,806 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 569.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

