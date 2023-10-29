TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,938.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $1,191,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,828. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.