Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

ED stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

