Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,237 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $128.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

