TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,032 shares of company stock worth $750,138. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $142,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

