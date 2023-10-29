Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Tuniu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $106.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuniu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tuniu by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

