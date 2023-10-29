UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,347,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

