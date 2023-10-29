Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.46.

Shares of UHS opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

