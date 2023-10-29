Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $57.91 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

