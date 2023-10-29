Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,180,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 198,166 shares.The stock last traded at $222.48 and had previously closed at $227.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average is $242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

