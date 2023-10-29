Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 974,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $59.33 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 84,968 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 64,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

