Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 974,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VYMI opened at $59.33 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
