Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $246,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

