Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Verastem Price Performance
VSTM opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.63. Verastem has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Verastem
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verastem
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.