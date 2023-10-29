Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Verastem Price Performance

VSTM opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.63. Verastem has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

