Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Stephens

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $933.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

