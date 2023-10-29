Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

