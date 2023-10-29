VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of VICI Properties worth $227,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

