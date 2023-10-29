VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,592 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

