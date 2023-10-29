Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.56).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMUK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.39) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

VMUK opened at GBX 146.25 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.89. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 131.75 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.45).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

