Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VRDN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
