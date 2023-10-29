Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 103.9% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $837,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 82.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of VRDN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.