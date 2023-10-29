Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CBH opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $9.20.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
