Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

