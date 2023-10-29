Visa Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

V opened at $229.27 on Friday. Visa has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

