Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $143.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Visteon traded as low as $121.89 and last traded at $123.24, with a volume of 20654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.98.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

