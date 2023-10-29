WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Update

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

WLGS stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

