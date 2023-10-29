Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 166,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $219.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

