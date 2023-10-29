Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Watsco worth $216,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $342.90 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.32.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

