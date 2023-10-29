Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $127.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFRD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.57.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. Weatherford International has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $98.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,537,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

