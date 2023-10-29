Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.