Wedbush Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brinker International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

