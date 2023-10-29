Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.91 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,186,630.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,140.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $15,625,594. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

