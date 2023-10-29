Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

