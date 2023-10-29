Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

