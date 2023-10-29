William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half in a report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

