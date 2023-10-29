William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.44.

NYSE:WU opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

