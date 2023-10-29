William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.21.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.46 and a 200-day moving average of $279.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

