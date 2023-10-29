Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Worksport Stock Performance

Worksport stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Worksport has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

