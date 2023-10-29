Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Up 16.3% in October

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of XEL opened at $58.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.