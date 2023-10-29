YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NYSE YETI opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. YETI has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YETI by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,585,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 245,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after acquiring an additional 479,285 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

