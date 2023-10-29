Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 39.5% in October

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,671.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3,882.82% and a negative return on equity of 427.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

