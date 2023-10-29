Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.4 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

