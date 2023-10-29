Zacks Research Weighs in on Ford Motor’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on F. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

